Youth Flag Football Registration Open

Norton Parks and Recreation will host a youth flag football season this fall. The season will be open to boys and girls ages 4-7. Norton residents and non-residents can register to play. The deadline to register is Sept. 27, 2021. Cost: $10 (includes T-shirt). Every player will play at least half a game. The league will be instructional. Games and practices will be held on the Norton Elementary and Middle School fields at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The season will last according to the number of players and teams that register. Click here for a registration form. Forms can be dropped off at the Norton Parks and Recreation Department office, 201 Park Ave. NE. For more information, contact Rebecca Iozzi, Norton Parks and Recreation Director, at (276) 679-0754 or rmiozzi@nortonva.org.