Veteran meteorologist Kelly Bates announced that she is leaving NBC 10. But Rhode Islanders are far from taking this news well. The weatherwoman’s longtime viewers have made no secret of their displeasure with WJAR for their alleged disservice to Bates. They want to know what happened to Kelly Bates, and whether she left the station herself or was ousted by her employer. Moreover, they want to know her future plans and where she is heading to next. Bates provided some answers on her official social media.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO