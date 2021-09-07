CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sorry Big Law, Consumption-Based E-Discovery Isn't Going Anywhere

By Victoria Hudgins
Law.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing charged per gigabyte by an e-discovery software platform isn’t new, but it can still be a budgetary drain for law firms that handle many large e-discovery matters. “It would be great to figure out a way to move away from the consumption-based model,” said Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman litigation special counsel Rachelle Rennagel. “I think vendors are trying to be creative, but on some level their hands are tied and on some financial level they can’t absorb all that risk, especially if the case balloons.”

