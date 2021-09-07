Lancer Spotlight 9/7/21: Sports medicine prepares for future with a budget challenge

On September 8, the lunch shifts changed in an effort to reduce the risk of students contracting Covid-19 as well as to reduce the long lunch lines. Instead of three lunch shifts, there will now be four. In order to accommodate for this change, PREP is now cut 10 minutes shorter. Instead of occurring from 10:20 to 10:55, PREP now occurs 10:20 to 10:45. Before the lunch shifts change, there was 5 minutes in between each lunch shift.

