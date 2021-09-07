CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Lancer Spotlight 9/7/21: Sports medicine prepares for future with a budget challenge

By Brynne McKinney
lhslance.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho doesn’t love planning for the future? The sports medicine class practiced a very realistic athletic training budget challenge. Instructor Andrea Poffinberger created a budget challenge for her sports medicine class to set up an imaginary program. She divided students into groups of 3-4. Everyone had different scenario with a different budget. Some groups were assigned high school or a D-1 college with a budget ranging from $5,000 – $100,000.

lhslance.org

Comments / 0

Related
lhslance.org

Lancer Spotlight 9/10/21: Register for upcoming PSAT tests

The SAT is one of the biggest worries that every high school student thinks about. They think about what score they might get and how it might affect their chances of getting into college. Each year, Linganore High School allows for students to take the PSAT(Pre-SAT) in which they can...
ASTRONOMY
lhslance.org

Lancer Spotlight 9/13/21: Lunch shifts change as a safety precaution

On September 8, the lunch shifts changed in an effort to reduce the risk of students contracting Covid-19 as well as to reduce the long lunch lines. Instead of three lunch shifts, there will now be four. In order to accommodate for this change, PREP is now cut 10 minutes shorter. Instead of occurring from 10:20 to 10:55, PREP now occurs 10:20 to 10:45. Before the lunch shifts change, there was 5 minutes in between each lunch shift.
SCIENCE
lhslance.org

Lancer Spotlight 9/15/21: Lancer Lair provides students with a new way to seek help

Coordinated by Mrs. Jennifer Weiss and Mrs. Durann Ecalaono, Lancer Lair is is a tutoring center run by students. Members of the various honor societies are assigned to tutor based on their areas of expertise. The Lancer Lair provides students with another option for a quick tutor session than going to a teacher for help, since some students may find it difficult asking teachers for help.
EDUCATION
Tufts Daily

Fall sports prepare to compete after cancelled 2020–21 seasons

In 2019, Tufts men’s soccer won its third NCAA National Championship in four years, Tufts volleyball finished with a remarkable 28–2 record and many more notable athletic accomplishments marked an amazing fall for Tufts Athletics. However, after an unprecedented spring without athletic competitions and a summer with the COVID-19 pandemic in full force, all competition was cancelled for the fall and winter of 2020–21. Now, almost two years later, Tufts fall athletes are eager to be able to compete again.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Medicine#Lancer Spotlight
Arkansas Online

Legacy Letter Challenge prepares fathers for future

When former University of Arkansas tight end Koilan Jackson was recruited to be a Hog it was an easy decision and his recent decision to represent Legacy Letter Challenge was just as easy. University of Arkansas graduate Blake Brewer started Legacy Letter Challenge two years ago to help fathers communicate...
NFL
The Mountaineer

Haywood Early College named Apple Distinguished School

Earlier in September, at a school-wide celebration, Haywood Early College was recognized as an Apple Distinguished School. Haywood Early College is now part of a growing group of 500-plus schools across 32 countries to earn the honor. Haywood Early College is the only school in the state that was recognized this year, joining three other North Carolina schools that have previously earned the distinction.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Princeton University

Project Tiger Futures supports pandemic classes ’20 and ’21 in their transitions to work

Having graduated into the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, Princeton’s classes of 2020 and 2021 are getting the chance to explore meaningful service and professional opportunities through Project Tiger Futures. With significant financial support from the University, new alumni are taking advantage of Project Tiger Futures’ customized work, research and...
PRINCETON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
College Sports
uky.edu

UK Fall Engineering and Computer Science Career Fair Back on Campus Sept. 21

Next week, the University of Kentucky will offer students and recent alumni an opportunity to connect with more than 150 employers in the fall semester career fair series. The Engineering, Computer Science and STEM Virtual Career Fair will take place noon-4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, and the Business, Communications, Liberal Arts and All Majors Virtual Career Fair will take place on 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22. Both fairs will take place in the Gatton Student Center ballrooms.
EDUCATION
arkansastechnews.com

ATU Honored for Commitment to Student Safety

Arkansas Tech University has earned national recognition for its efforts to promote student safety, well-being and inclusion. Vector Solutions has bestowed the 2021 Campus Prevention Network Seal of Prevention upon ATU. The recognition is provided to select institutions that have utilized comprehensive, evidence-based digital prevention education on issues such as sexual assault, alcohol misuse, mental health and discrimination with a goal of creating a safer, more inclusive learning and working environment.
COLLEGES
csufresno.edu

Students concerned about delta variant, possible closure discussed

Fresno State freshman music major Nick Vawter, 18, faced a COVID-19 scare before the start of his semester. His friend ended up testing positive for COVID-19, and he got tested as a precaution to keep elderly family members safe. It’s scary, Vawter said, and it keeps people alert. Still, he’s...
FRESNO, CA
drew.edu

Student Spotlight: Nargiz Abadzada C’24

Launch Career Community: Social Impact, Education, Law & Government. Launch Identity/Affinity Communities: International Student and Limited Resources. Volunteer at the Drew Food Pantry and Horizon Networks. Where were you born and raised?. What attracted you to Drew?. I liked that Drew offered numerous opportunities for internships and study abroad experiences....
MADISON, NJ
swimswam.com

New Team Management Software By Commit Swimming

Commit Swimming Launching New Team Management Software. Commit Swimming, known for its workout management software, is launching a new team management product for swimming clubs. The Commit Team Suite is the new-age team management software your USA Swimming club needs today. We are currently taking waitlist applications. Be sure to...
SOFTWARE
fordcountyrecord.com

Ivy Tech launching new program for student career development, employer outreach

LAFAYETTE — Ivy Tech Community College Lafayette will host a Grand Opening for the new Career Coaching and Employer Connections program Sept. 21 from noon to 1 p.m. The event will be streamed statewide through the IvyEvents app. To view the event, attendees must install the app from their device’s...
COLLEGES
Eye On Annapolis

CBF’s Outdoor Education Program Will Re-Start in the Fall

Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) educators are excited to welcome teachers and students back to outdoor education programs this fall. The outdoor class program was suspended in March 2020 when the pandemic began. Since the early 1970s, CBF’s award-winning outdoor education program has guided over one million students from Chesapeake Bay...
EDUCATION
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta-Based Ghost Gaming Partners with Generation Esports to bring Esports to Underprivileged Georgia Schools

Esports and gaming lifestyle organization Ghost Gaming has partnered with Generation Esports (GenE), the founder of the High School Esports (HSEL) and Middle School Esports League (MSEL), to deliver esports to underprivileged Georgia schools and communities via the independent non-profit Georgia Scholastic Esports Foundation (GSEF). Through this foundation, Georgia students will be served with national and state-level esports competitions powered […]
GEORGIA STATE
Colorado State University

Athletics review results in progress, new efforts to help understand processes

New outreach to students, new trainings and a new reporting system and review process for concerns within Colorado State University Athletics are among the outcomes of the president’s action plan following last year’s review of the culture in Athletics, which resulted in an overall positive review accompanied by several recommendations.
COLORADO STATE
Columbia Daily Tribune

Donation establishes resource center for University of Missouri student entrepreneurs

By funding the Robert and Shelly Griggs Family Innovators Nexus in the University of Missouri Student Center, Robert Griggs said he hopes to support entrepreneurial students as he was supported there. The $450,000 donation to the innovation center brings the family's total donations to $1.16 million. Graduating from MU in...
ADVOCACY
sru.edu

SRU fall 2021 enrollment includes record 1,503 graduate students

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — After more than year of reduced on-campus capacity because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Slippery Rock University's enrollment remains strong now that SRU is fully back to in-person classes and activities. For the fall 2021 semester, there are 8,424 students enrolled at the University, according to the official count taken Sept. 13, the 15th day of classes, which is used for national and state reporting purposes.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy