Lancer Spotlight 9/7/21: Sports medicine prepares for future with a budget challenge
Who doesn’t love planning for the future? The sports medicine class practiced a very realistic athletic training budget challenge. Instructor Andrea Poffinberger created a budget challenge for her sports medicine class to set up an imaginary program. She divided students into groups of 3-4. Everyone had different scenario with a different budget. Some groups were assigned high school or a D-1 college with a budget ranging from $5,000 – $100,000.lhslance.org
