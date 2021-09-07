CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Does RB Mohamed Ibrahim Go From Here?

By Kyle Crabbs
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim is an absolute treat to watch on the gridiron. He’s powerful, twitchy, and good for a number of explosive runs on any given Saturday. But we will not see Ibrahim take the field on Saturday again this fall. The Minnesota back left his team’s loss to Ohio State in the second half after what appeared to be a significant lower-body injury (which is currently unspecified) and has already been declared out for the year by the team. Perhaps the silver lining here is that his coach, P.J. Fleck, indicated that the injury will require four to six months for a full recovery.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Ohio State#Gophers#Tdn#The Draft Network That
