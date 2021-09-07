CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Funds for Future Pandemic Preparedness Sought

GenomeWeb
 7 days ago

The White House is seeking $65 billion over the next 10 years to prepare for future pandemics, according to the Financial Times. It adds that the White House plans to ask Congress for an initial infusion of about $15 billion to $20 billion as part of the $3.5 trillion spending package the Biden Administration is trying to get through Congress. The funds, FT says, would help establish an office of pandemic preparedness to oversee and coordinate pandemic responses across the federal government. Science adds that about 40 percent of the funding would be for vaccine development, almost 20 percent for treatments, and the rest would fund diagnostics, early warning systems, better public health and biosafety, and global health initiatives.

www.genomeweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Arkansas Online

Battle looms over funding to stop future pandemic threats

The fight to prevent the next pandemic is underway on Capitol Hill even as the coronavirus continues to ravage the nation, with the Biden administration joining a quiet but consequential battle to secure tens of billions of dollars in funding aimed at readying vaccines, tests, treatments and surveillance for future global health threats.
EDUCATION
MedPage Today

Getting Ready for Future Pandemics an 'Economic and Moral Imperative'

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. must invest time and money now to prepare for the next pandemic, Biden administration officials said Friday. "We really need to start preparing now," said Eric Lander, PhD, director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy at the White House, on a phone call with reporters. "We've got to seize the unique opportunity to transform our scientific capabilities so we're prepared for the increasing frequency of biological threats on the horizon. Investing to avert or mitigate the huge toll of future pandemics or other biological threats is both an economic and a moral imperative."
U.S. POLITICS
telegram.com

Letter: To mitigate threat of future pandemics, U.S. must fund foreign assistance

The American response to the COVID-19 pandemic is not exclusive to itself. Pandemics are globalized public health issues that have no borders. The virus disproportionately spreads in poor areas where access to basic sanitation and health facilities are limited. This affects how a virus spreads to the U.S. To mitigate the threat of future pandemics, the U.S. must allocate more foreign assistance funding.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Osterholm
Person
Eric Lander
news8000.com

Wisconsin distributing $58.4 million in pandemic recovery funds

MADISON (WKBT) — The state of Wisconsin will distribute $58.4 million to local and tribal health departments to keep fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Gov. Tony Evers. Evers said Monday that the funds, which come from American Rescue Plan Act, would add to the $106.5 million his administration has...
WISCONSIN STATE
doorcountydailynews.com

Health departments get funding boost for pandemic response

Local health departments in Door and Kewaunee counties and the remainder of the state will benefit from a $58.4 million investment of funds established by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Governor Tony Evers announced the funding on Monday saying “the state has worked hard this past year to put our state in the best position to recover from this pandemic, and this funding will help support our local partners in this effort to help build a robust and equitable state and ensure our continued economic recovery”. Kewaunee County Public Health Officer Cindy Kinnard says the monies received will be used for vaccination and testing efforts.
KEWAUNEE, WI
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This "Danger" Warning

America has been averaging over 100,000 COVID cases a day for the last four weeks—with no sign of slowing—and more and more children are getting sick. How to stop this, and how can you stay safe, when it seems like not enough people will ever get vaccinated? Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared on This Week With George Stephanopoulos yesterday to issue some seriously essential advice—and a warning. Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preparedness#Pandemics#The White House#The Financial Times#The Biden Administration#Ft#Twin Cities
Michigan Advance

Why wasn’t the pandemic worse? Federal funds and public programs, experts say.

When Effie Alofoje-Carr saw the stimulus payment from the American Rescue Plan Act hit her bank account this year, she cried.  “It was huge; it has saved our lives,” Alofoje-Carr, who lives in East Lansing with her husband and eight-year-old son, said of the stimulus checks that the federal government sent to residents across the […] The post Why wasn’t the pandemic worse? Federal funds and public programs, experts say. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
healththoroughfare.com

Just In: Fauci Drops News About Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccines

The novel coronavirus seems to be here to stay for a while longer. While experts and the general population believed that vaccines and viable treatments would help stop the pandemic, it seems that things are not going that great after all. Another issue worth mentioning about the pandemic and the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Getting a Booster Too Soon Could Cause This Serious Side Effect, Experts Warn

In the U.S., COVID booster shots are expected to be rolled out starting Sept. 20, under guidance from the Biden administration. But while both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still need to decide on the specific rollout plans, including who will be eligible for additional shots first, it seems clear many people are eager to take the extra protection if they can get it. The CDC reported in early August that more than 1 million people had gotten a third dose already, despite not being authorized to receive a booster shot yet. But experts are now warning that going for a booster too early could put you at risk.
HEALTH
Business Insider

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade asks why Biden won't 'yell' at Black voters 'who put him in office' to get the COVID-19 vaccine

On Monday, the Fox News host Brian Kilmeade complained about Biden and Black voters, specifically. Kilmeade said only doctors should promote the COVID-19 vaccine to reduce hesitancy. The host blamed Biden for not doing more to encourage more Black Americans to get vaccinated. The "Fox & Friends" cohost Brian Kilmeade...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy