Corpus Christi, TX

Cole Park Parking Lot Construction Update

Corpus Christi, Texas
Corpus Christi, Texas
 9 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department and Engineering Services Department announce the parking lot expansion to begin as part of the Cole Park Pier Project.

Beginning on Tuesday, September 7th, the southern parking lot in Cole Park will be temporarily closed for resurfacing. The parking lot will reopen on Monday, September 13th.

The construction work on the Cole Park Pier Project is anticipated to be completed by October 2021.

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department is dedicated to providing quality, affordable, enrichment programs for all ages and interests. For more information about the wide variety of programs and services offered by the department, visit www.ccparkandrec.com. We invite everyone to Live. Learn. Play!

Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas

