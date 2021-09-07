CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DTN Morning Cotton Commentary: Cotton Starts Week Slowly

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCotton futures are quite mellow Tuesday morning as we await the big WASDE report on Friday. Supposedly in that data USDA will address its production and acre differences with FSA. That report will be released at 11 a.m. CDT Friday. Prior to that release, however, traders will see new condition ratings today, while weekly exports-sales have been pushed back to Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. CDT.

