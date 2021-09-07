DTN Morning Cotton Commentary: Cotton Starts Week Slowly

The all-out meltdown in live cattle futures the last three weeks has been one of the more impressive technical developments in ag futures of late. After surging to new contract highs and the highest spot levels since 2017, December live cattle have promptly sold off over 7.0% to trade to the lowest level since early June. In the process, December live cattle have sliced through the 50- and 100-day moving averages with the 200-day just below at $126.86. Momentum indicators are just now beginning to show the earliest signs of bottoming but have not yet diverged with price, a signal we would need to see to suggest prices are slowing or beginning to consolidate. With the severity of the sell-off, December live cattle have left very little in the way of technical objectives from which to gauge outright bearishness. The first level of resistance we would look to would be the former-support turned new-resistance at $129.90 from July 19. More broadly, the $129.90 to $130.00 level should act as solid resistance on any corrective rebound. Strength above the corrective high at $129.675 from Sept. 9 would also be another level from which to assess short exposure.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO