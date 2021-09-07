Report: Quick-service restaurants create delivery-only banners
A number of leading quick-service chains are reportedly launching brands that exclusively serve customers using third-party delivery platforms. According to CNBC, fast-food restaurants are extending their presence in the burgeoning on-demand meal delivery space via subsidiaries that do not have any physical presence, but offer limited menus targeted at digital customers. Pizza, chicken wings, and hamburgers are popular items for these menus, as they are simple to prepare and easy to transport.www.chainstoreage.com
