2022 NFL Draft QB Class: Stock Up, Stock Down

Week 1 of the college football season is officially in the books. Coming into the week, many were interested to see what type of start the 2022 QB class would get off to. After back-to-back draft classes with highly touted signal-callers coming into the year, this year's crop had a bit of a different feel to it. Sam Howell and Spencer Rattler were the talk of the summer, possibly jockeying back and forth for the early QB1 spot, but after the first week of games, the spot atop this year's QB class is wide open and likely to stay that way for quite some time.