Faced with a late-summer surge in Covid-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths, President Joe Biden announced on Thursday a new plan to combat the virus. Among other initiatives, the six-point plan requires all federal employees to be vaccinated. Additionally, more than 17 million health care workers who deal with Medicare and Medicaid patients will have to get vaccines, and the U.S. Department of Labor will require all private employers with more than 100 employees to institute vaccine mandates or test unvaccinated workers on a weekly basis – a move that could affect 80 million workers.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO