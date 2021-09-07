CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Environmental groups call for postponement of climate talks

By DANICA KIRKA
TribTown.com
 7 days ago

LONDON — A coalition of environmental groups has called for a pivotal climate conference to be postponed amid concern that many of those most affected by global warming won’t be able to attend because of the continuing threat from COVID-19. Campaigners said Tuesday that organizers hadn’t done enough to ensure broad participation in the event by providing access to vaccines and defraying the rising cost of travel for people from developing nations, many of which are subject to British government travel restrictions. The UN climate summit, known as COP26, is scheduled for Oct. 31-Nov. 12 in Scotland.

www.tribtown.com

Comments / 0

Related
theenergymix.com

BREAKING: Postpone COP 26 Over COVID Safety Failures, Climate Groups Urge

Crucial negotiations over carbon reductions and international climate finance at this year’s United Nations climate change conference must be postponed because of the UK government’s failure to ensure pandemic safety, particularly for delegates from the Global South, Climate Action Network-International declared in a statement released this morning. “With just two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Brunswick News

Group holds summit to advocate for environmental, social justice

An environmental and social justice advocacy group on Friday called on Georgia’s two U.S. senators to adopt an infrastructure package that invests in renewable clean energy while addressing inequities that unfairly harm minorities and the poor. Georgia Interfaith Power and Light sent letters to Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and...
ENVIRONMENT
trust.org

Climate groups call for COP26 summit delay over vaccines, costs

UK announces it will pay for hotel quarantine and says it is working 'tirelessly' to vaccine delegates and ensure inclusive climate talks - but activists say that aim is now impossible. * Global activist network says UN talks cannot now be held safely. * UK has promised vaccines in time,...
WORLD
Berkeleyan Online

New faculty to focus on climate change and environmental justice

As human-caused climate change transforms the physical world—and increasingly, our society—its impacts disproportionately affect marginalized and vulnerable groups due to historical, systemic inequities and global economic trends. This “climate gap” is widely recognized but has not received widespread academic attention. Rausser College of Natural Resources is among several colleges on campus bolstering its research in the areas of climate mitigation, adaptation, and sustainable development with an equity and environmental justice lens.
BERKELEY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Copernicus
Person
Alok Sharma
Ozarks First.com

Oil-rich Norway goes to polls with climate on the agenda

STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — North Sea oil and gas has helped make Norway one of the wealthiest countries in the world. But as Norwegians head to the polls on Monday, fears about climate change have put the future of the industry at the top of the campaign agenda. The ruling...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#European Union#Climate Change Mitigation#British#U N#Scottish#Covid#The European Union#Eu#Associated Press
trust.org

Green lawmakers urge EU to speed up climate change measures

BRUSSELS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Green lawmakers in the European Parliament on Monday urged European Union leaders to toughen their proposals to fight climate change, as they prepare for negotiations to set emissions-cutting plans into law. The European Commission, which drafts EU policies, in July unveiled a raft of bills...
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

The fraught sprint to the UN climate summit

The scramble is intensifying to lay the groundwork for achieving tangible results at a key United Nations climate summit just seven weeks away. Driving the news: UN Secretary-General António Guterres and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will convene a heads-of-state-level gathering Monday on the sidelines of the General Assembly. The...
INDIA
Birmingham Star

UN asks China, US to cooperate on climate change efforts

The United States and China were encouraged to leave aside their differences to help maintain cooperation in combating climate change by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The relation between the two largest economies in the world are currently at their lowest in decades due to issues, including the origins of...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Scotland
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
United Nations
American Progress

RELEASE: 20 Groups Call on Congress To Pass the ‘Climate Test’

Washington, D.C. — Today, 20 national environmental, public health, and climate advocacy organizations called on Congress to pass the “Climate Test” by putting the country on a clear path to cutting in half planet-warming pollution by 2030. The message to Congress clearly lays out the investments that must be included...
WASHINGTON, DC
Space.com

Could climate change make humans go extinct?

The impacts of climate change are here with soaring temperatures, stronger hurricanes, intensified floods and a longer and more severe wildfire season. Scientists warn that ignoring climate change will yield "untold suffering" for humanity. But if things are going to get that much worse, could climate change make humans go extinct?
ENVIRONMENT
TribTown.com

UK ditches plans for vaccine passports at crowded venues

LONDON — Authorities in Britain have decided not to require vaccine passports for entry into nightclubs and other crowded events in England, Britain’s health secretary said Sunday, reversing course amid opposition from some of the Conservative government’s supporters in Parliament. Health Minister Sajid Javid said the government has shelved the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
World Economic Forum

The European Union’s road to sustainability – how each EU state is doing

The SDGCountry Scores tool from Eurostat shows whether European Union countries are making progress on global sustainable development goals. Countries are measured compared with the EU average and whether they have made progress over the last five years. COVID-19 has slowed progress towards sustainable development – while also galvanizing commitment...
ECONOMY
maine.gov

Attorney General Frey Joins Coalition Calling On Congress to Prioritize Funding for Programs to Address the Climate Crisis, Environmental Injustice

Coalition Urges Inclusion of Clean Energy, Air, Water, and Climate Change Initiatives in Reconciliation Bill. AUGUSTA - Attorney General Aaron M. Frey today joined a coalition of 20 state attorneys general in urging Congress to respond to the climate crisis and advance environmental justice by funding critical programs in budget reconciliation legislation. In a letter to Democratic Congressional leaders, the coalition, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, calls on Congress to pass infrastructure legislation and to allocate funding in the upcoming reconciliation bill that addresses the rapid transition to a clean energy economy, climate change, and the environmental injustices faced by low-income communities, communities of color, and Tribal and indigenous communities. The coalition urges Congress to fund actions that will substantially cut greenhouse gases-thereby preventing more dire climate change harmsand confront longstanding environmental injustice.
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

Taking the lead on climate action could be worth $11 trillion to India

Climate change is already impacting people’s lives and livelihoods in India. Left unchecked, people will be under even greater threat and the economy could lose $35 trillion by 2070, according to Deloitte. But if India leads the way with climate action, it could gain $11 trillion in economic value. India...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy