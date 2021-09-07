CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alain Diamond Honors Guinea's Musical Legends With Funky 'Paulette' Remix

By Elias Leight
SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Guinean group Balla et ses Balladins — named for its trumpet player Balla Onivogui — originally released “Paulette” in 1980 on their album Objectif Perfection. It’s unerringly handsome, with pinwheeling, casually virtuosic guitar, reverent massed vocals, a quavery, bleating brass section, and a cooled-out, questing horn solo. To the extent Balla et ses Balladins have a presence on modern streaming services, this is their hit, with 4.6 million streams on Spotify — close to ten times as many as the group’s second most popular track.

