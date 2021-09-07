Michael K. Williams’ spoke publicly about his addiction, mental health struggles prior to his death at age 54
Michael K. Williams was never shy about discussing his mental health and drug addiction prior to his death at age 54. According to The New York Post, drug paraphernalia was found in the five-time Emmy nominee’s apartment, leading many to believe that he died of a drug overdose given his past comments about his own addiction struggles. However, no official cause of death has been confirmed.www.foxnews.com
