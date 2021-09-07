CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Michael K. Williams’ spoke publicly about his addiction, mental health struggles prior to his death at age 54

By Tyler McCarthy
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael K. Williams was never shy about discussing his mental health and drug addiction prior to his death at age 54. According to The New York Post, drug paraphernalia was found in the five-time Emmy nominee’s apartment, leading many to believe that he died of a drug overdose given his past comments about his own addiction struggles. However, no official cause of death has been confirmed.

thesource.com

50 Cent Uses Michael K. Williams Death to Promote ‘Raising Kanan’ Show

The death of Michael K. Williams rocked the world on Labor Day. The late actor passed from a suspected drug overdose, according to the New York Post. In their report, drug paraphernalia was found in the home of Williams, citing the possible use of heroin and fentanyl. 50 Cent would screenshot the report and share it online.
BET

Michael K. Williams' Sister Speaks Out On The Death Of Her Brother

On Sept. 6, Emmy nominated actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn home. His sister, Michelle Chambers, has now released a statement. According to author and activist Jasmyne Cannick, Compton Councilmember Michelle Chambers stated, “Our family has been shaken to the core of the loss of our Mike. Thank you to everyone who contacted us, flooded us with love, and more importantly, prayers. I will miss my brother, my best friend and birthday partner in this realm, but I know he will continue to watch over me and our family in heaven as he did on earth.”
New York Post

Michael K. Williams’ heartbroken nephew speaks out about ‘amazing uncle’

Michael K. Williams’ heartbroken nephew on Tuesday described the late actor as an “amazing uncle” who supported him during his more than two decades behind bars. Dominic Dupont was convicted of murder at 19, reportedly for the death of a man during a fight he got into as a teenager while defending his twin brother. He served 20 years of a 25-to-life term before his sentence was commuted by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2017.
thesource.com

NYPD Looking For Drug Dealer Following Actor Michael K. Williams’ Death

As previously reported, famed actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment over the Labor Day weekend from an apparent overdose, and now the NYPD is searching for the individual who may have given Williams his last lethal dose. Detectives from the NYPD are investigating Williams’ untimely...
Outsider.com

Michael K. Williams’ Death Reportedly Now a Criminal Investigation

New information indicates that actor Michael K. Williams’ tragic death has spurred a criminal investigation, according to TMZ. The 54-year-old was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment, reportedly by his nephew, Booker T. Williams. An official cause of death hasn’t been determined, but officials found drug paraphernalia in the apartment. Law enforcement sources told People they believe he consumed heroin laced with fentanyl.
Black Enterprise

Tiffany Haddish Gives Emotional Advice After Death of Friends Michael K. Williams And Fuquan Johnson

The recent death of two entertainers after the suspected use of the lethal drug fentanyl has gripped the entertainment world—and hit one star on a personal level. After the deaths of stand-up comedian Fuquan Johnson and Boardwalk Empire star Michael K. Williams, actress Tiffany Haddish, who was friends with both men, had an emotional moment while speaking to TMZ.
Popculture

Michael K. Williams' Cause of Death Called Into Question by Nephew Who Found Body

As the world awaits the results of Michael K. Williams' autopsy report, the nephew who found The Wire star dead in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment doesn't buy that his uncle died of an apparent overdose. Authorities believe Williams died of a drug overdose, namely heroin, as there was drug paraphernalia apparently discovered by Williams' body.
Fox News

Fox News

