The temperature and leaves aren't the only things changing this fall. As we embrace the autumnal season, we too will grow and evolve. The caveat is that we may not be willing to drop the past and move towards a new direction. If you're stuck and looking for a little guidance, your tarot card reading below will help you know how to navigate through the season. With help from the spirits and the cosmos, you can flourish in the autumnal breezes and sunsets.

