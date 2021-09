Adult animated show Harley Quinn: The Animated Series showrunner Justin Halpern made big news the other month, revealing that DC Comics/Warners cut a rather specific scene, referencing Batman going down on Catwoman. "A perfect example of that is in this third season of 'Harley'… we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman. And DC was like, 'You can't do that. You absolutely cannot do that.' They're like, 'Heroes don't do that.' So, we said, 'Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?' They were like, 'No, it's that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It's hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone." What happened next was predictable, as Batman and Catwoman started to trend worldwide on Twitter.

