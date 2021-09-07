‘Hiking the Appalachian Trail helped heal my chronic pain’
Growing up, Gail Muller was an active child. She enjoyed roaming the Cornish countryside where she lived, and was a keen cross country runner and a competitive swimmer. But when she was 14, she noticed her feet were turning inwards and she was starting to develop a wonky gait. Although she wasn’t in any pain, Muller travelled to London to visit a specialist who delivered some devastating news: by the time she turned 40, she was going to be in a wheelchair and potentially unable to walk again.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0