CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Lions RB D’Andre Swift “Ready To Go” For Week 1

By Sports Grid
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell told 97.1 The Ticker on Tuesday that running back D’Andre Swift will be “ready to go” for their Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, per Dave Birkett. Swift missed the entirety of the preseason for Detroit with a groin injury and left...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pride Of Detroit

Interview: Barry Sanders shares thoughts on Dan Campbell, D’Andre Swift

This week, yours truly got to complete a childhood dream. Myself and Chris Perfett had the extraordinary pleasure of chatting with the greatest Detroit Lions player of all time. Lions legendary running back Barry Sanders graciously took 10 minutes of his time to answer our questions about the 2021 Lions, the status of the running game in today’s NFL, and tall tales of his sleeping habits during his playing years.
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Gus Edwards, Austin Ekeler, D'Andre Swift, Saquon Barkley affect Week 1 RB rankings

The running back position is notorious for being one of the most fragile groups in the league, and leading up to Week 1, we have a number of notable RBs in the latest injury news cycle. As of now, D'Andre Swift and Saquon Barkley, who have been on the injury report all offseason, are slated to make their season debut in Week 1. Austin Ekeler has been quiet on the injury front until Wednesday, and his status could be up in the air. Gus Edwards has reportedly just sustained a serious injury in practice, so we'll find out what that means for the guys behind him on the depth chart. All surely had respectable prices during your fantasy drafts, so they're all worth mentioning, as they'll factor heavily into start 'em, sit 'em decisions. We've already updated our Week 1 fantasy RB rankings but will continue to do so if/when more news comes in.
NFL
247Sports

Dan Campbell dismisses internet rumor surrounding Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift

Dan Campbell dismissed the concerning allegations surrounding Detroit running back D'Andre Swift just days before the Lions’ season-opener against San Francisco. "That's just internet rumors I don't feel I need to comment on right now,” the Detroit coach said. There was a Reddit post on Tuesday that stated Swift was...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Peterson
AllLions

D'Andre Swift, Levi Onwuzurike Can't Join List of Second-Round Busts

The Detroit Lions have a dubious record of drafting busts in the second round of the NFL Draft. When linebacker Jahlani Tavai was waived, he became the 12th Lions second-round pick to not finish out his rookie contract since 2007. The other 11 individuals include Ikaika Alama-Francis, Gerald Alexander, Jordon...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Is D’Andre Swift playing in Week 1? Fantasy impact and outlook for Detroit

The Detroit Lions should have their RB1 for Week 1 of 2021. Running back D’Andre Swift will be ready to play against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Lions coach Dan Campbell revealed on Detroit’s flagship radio station, 97.1 The Ticket, Tuesday morning. This news is sure to have a positive impact on the Lions’ offense and Swift’s fantasy outlook in 2021.
NFL
Detroit Free Press

Dan Campbell: Detroit Lions' D'Andre Swift good to go for season opener vs. 49ers

D'Andre Swift missed the entire preseason with a groin injury his coaches said could cost him reps in the regular season, but Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday his starting running back "should be ready to go" for this week's opener against the San Francisco 49ers. Campbell, in his...
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on D'Andre Swift, Julio Jones, A.J. Brown, more affects rankings

Week 1 is on the horizon, and some stud players around the league are dealing with injuries that could affect their availabilities -- and statuses in fantasy drafts. D'Andre Swift is in the most danger to miss time, while A.J. Brown and Julio Jones have been on the injury report for all of the preseason. Trey Lance was banged up in the 49ers' final preseason game, so he's worth a mention, too. Stayed tuned and up to date with all the latest news and updates before finalizing your 2021 rankings, sleeper lists, and cheat sheets.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For The Lions#49ers#American Football#Lions Rb D Andre Swift#Detroit Lions
49erswebzone.com

D’Andre Swift, T.J. Hockenson full participants in Wednesday practice

14 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. There is good news on the injury front for the Lions as they prepare to take on the 49ers in Week One. After head coach Dan Campbell said he expected D'Andre Swift (groin) to be ready to go for Sunday, the running back was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. Tight end T.J. Hockenson (shoulder) [more]
NFL
Yardbarker

Lions' D'Andre Swift on track to start without limitations vs. 49ers

Detroit Lions starting running back and 2020 rookie D'Andre Swift was slowed by a groin issue throughout training camp and the preseason, and there was talk earlier in the week that free-agent acquisition Jamaal Williams could be Detroit's RB1 for Sunday's regular-season opener against the San Francisco 49ers at Ford Field.
NFL
Detroit Free Press

No workload limits on Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift: 'We can count the reps Monday'

D'Andre Swift will not have any restrictions on playing time in Sunday's season opener against the San Francisco 49ers despite missing the entire preseason with a groin injury, Detroit Lions running backs coach Duce Staley said Thursday. Asked before practice if Swift will be on a snap count in his...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

T.J. Hockenson, D’Andre Swift show up on Detroit Lions’ first injury report

Tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back D’Andre Swift showed up on the Detroit Lions’ first injury report of the season, though both had full practice Wednesday. Both players were listed with injuries they have dealt with this summer. Hockenson was listed with a shoulder injury and Swift with a groin injury.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Report: Lions' D'Andre Swift Not Under Criminal Investigation Despite Internet Rumors

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift is reportedly not being investigated for a murder that took place in Philadelphia, despite internet speculation that began on Thursday. "That's just internet rumors I don't feel I need to comment on right now," Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Friday. NFL...
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on D'Andre Swift, Odell Beckham Jr., Hunter Henry affecting Week 1 start 'em, sit 'em decisions

Time is running out for injury updates before fantasy football drafts as Week 1 is fast approaching. We need to get some clarity on players who carry 'questionable' injury tags ahead of the season opener. D'Andre Swift, Odell Beckham Jr., Hunter Henry, and DJ Chark have been in the news cycle over the past few weeks, and we have the latest updates regarding their availabilities. Whether they are currently projected to play or not, continue to follow the latest scoop before Sunday arrives.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions injury update: D'Andre Swift full go, 5 players limited in practice

LT Taylor Decker (finger) CB A.J. Parker (shoulder) Brocker, Onwuzurike and Williams all play the same spot, which leaves the Lions perilously thin at defensive end if they are unable to go on Sunday. The injuries to Brockers and Onwuzurike have lingered throughout the offseason programs and have been presented as more precautionary inactivity than injuries that would sideline them for games.
NFL
fantasypros.com

D'Andre Swift won't have any limitations Sunday, per RB coach

According to Lions' running backs coach Duce Staley, D'Andre Swift is expected to play without any limitations in Sunday's season-opening game against the 49ers. (Eric Woodyard on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. When asked directly about Swift's workload on Sunday, Staley replied with, "I'm very bad at counting reps. We can count...
NFL
phillyvoice.com

Fantasy football Week 1 lineup advice: Start Jakobi Meyers, sit D'Andre Swift (and more)

It's Week 1 for your fantasy squad and you are probably content to use your starting lineup, just as you intended to in your draft. However, there are still matchups to consider, and perhaps one of the players you intended to save for later in the season, or have on the bench as a backup, is better suited to start for your squad in the season's first week.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy