Larry Elder, a Black politician and attorney, believes slave owners should have received reparations after the end of slavery. Elder appeared on The Candace Owens Show back in July, but a specific clip of his appearance has been circulating on social media recently and causing outrage. Elder, who is running for governor in California, said that slave owners in America should have received reparations after slavery ended. He said this type of compensation was deserved because the slave owners lost their legal “property” after the passing of the 13th amendment and the end of the Civil War.

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO