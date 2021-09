This is a series profiling the Hurricanes’ 2021 draft class. Bobby Orr Jr. Is the fourth profile in this series. Robert “Bobby” Orr is always going to be compared to Hall of Fame defenseman Bobby Orr since they share the same name, but the two couldn’t be more different. The Hurricanes’ Bobby Orr was not named after the legendary defenseman and is trying to carve out a legacy of his own. Orr was selected in the fifth round, 136th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft and will play for the QMJHL’s Halifax Mooseheads this coming season. In this profile, I’ll break down Orr’s game in order to discover what made him an NHL prospect and what tools he has that could help carry him to the NHL.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO