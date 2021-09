It continues to be no Cristiano Ronaldo, no wins for Juventus after defeat at Napoli on Saturday.The Bianconeri are still looking for their first victory in Serie A and slumped to their second successive defeat since Ronaldo returned to Manchester United, losing 2-1 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.Kalidou Koulibaly scored the winner in the 85th minute after Moise Kean inexplicably headed the ball towards his own goal following a Napoli corner, setting up a tap-in for the centre-half.Matteo Politano equalised for the hosts just before the hour mark following Alvaro Morata’s opener for Juventus early on.Massimiliano Allegri’s team still...

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO