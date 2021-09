The Jalen Hurts Era begins Sunday, and no one seems to care. At least, no one seems especially excited about it. Which is weird. The Birds have seen three big-time young quarterbacks take over since Jeffrey Lurie bought the team in 1994. Donovan McNabb began his 10-year tenure as the full-time starter in 2000. Sixteen years later, Carson Wentz completed his unlikely, 12-month ascension from anonymous, small-college star to NFL franchise quarterback.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO