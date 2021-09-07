The Future Crashing Into The River
I thought I saw a ghost of New Orleans, a sad apparition of a glorious city that once was. I will always remember the moment during the evening of August 29 as the city lights flickered then went out. Only my radio, powered by double-A batteries, was keeping us informed: A transmission tower that carried eight lines, each a source of power had fallen into the river. New Orleans, once known as the Queen City of the South, was now powerless in every sense of the word; neighboring Jefferson Parish could provide no help for it too faced the dark night.www.myneworleans.com
