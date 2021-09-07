CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Accused Terrorist With $5M FBI Bounty Is Named Afghan Interior Minister

By Justin Rohrlich
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A wanted terrorist with a $5 million U.S. government bounty on his head has been named Afghanistan’s new interior minister, a Taliban spokesman announced Tuesday. Freshly-minted government official and Haqqani network leader Sirajuddin Haqqani (his aliases include Siraj, Khalifa, Mohammad Siraj, Sarajadin, Cirodjiddin, Seraj, Arkani, Khalifa (Boss) Shahib, Halifa, Ahmed Zia, Sirajuddin Jallaloudine Haqqani, Siraj Haqqani, Serajuddin Haqani, Siraj Haqani, and Saraj Haqani) is wanted by the FBI for questioning “in connection with the January 2008 attack on a hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed six people, including an American citizen,” the bureau’s wanted posted for him states. “He is believed to have coordinated and participated in cross-border attacks against United States and coalition forces in Afghanistan. Haqqani also allegedly was involved in the planning of the assassination attempt on Afghan President Hamid Karzai in 2008.”

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Minister says Taliban govt won’t allow militant attacks

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The foreign minister in Afghanistan’s new Taliban-run Cabinet said Tuesday that the government remains committed to promises the Taliban made last year to not allow militants to use their territory to launch attacks on foreign countries. Amir Khan Mutaqi, a longtime Taliban negotiator, appeared at his...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

New FBI report finds Saudi help in 9/11 terrorist attacks

On Saturday, the FBI released a report documenting several pieces of circumstantial evidence tying the government of Saudi Arabia to the 9/11 terrorists. The report was released late Saturday on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, which resulted in the deaths of nearly 3,000 people and sparked the Global War on Terror. The document was released under an executive order issued by President Joe Biden earlier this month.
U.S. POLITICS
Birmingham Star

Blinken defends US withdrawal from Afghanistan, says stayin

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): Staunchly defending America's withdrawal from Afghanistan, US top diplomat Antony Blinken on Monday said that staying in the war-torn country would have "re-upped the war for another five, ten or twenty years."During his testimony in Congress, Secretary of State Blinken said: "The agreement reached by the previous administration required all US forces to be out of Afghanistan by May 1. Had the President not followed through on the commitments that his predecessor made, those attacks would have resumed."This was his first testimony before Congress since the Taliban took control of Kabul.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hamid Karzai
PBS NewsHour

Qatar sends high-level delegation to Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Middle Eastern State of Qatar, which has played an outsized role in Afghanistan since the Taliban’s sweep to power on Aug. 15, has sent a delegation to Kabul. It is the highest diplomatic level delegation to visit the Afghan capital since the Taliban announced their interim Cabinet.
MIDDLE EAST
hngn.com

China Unveils $30 Million Aid To Taliban Interim Government, US FBI Wanted Sirajuddin Haqqani Now Serves as Interior Minister

Chinese authorities announced $31 million in assistance to the Taliban's interim administration, more than three times the amount the FBI is paying for information leading to the arrest of Sirajuddin Haqqani. Taliban Considers China as Their Most Important Partner. In a recently published article in MSN News, a Taliban spokesman...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Taliban#Arkani#American
The Guardian

Taliban name all-male Afghan cabinet including minister wanted by FBI

The Taliban have announced an all-male caretaker government including an interior minister wanted by the FBI, on a day when at least two people were killed by violent policing of street protests against the new authorities. The leadership unveiled on Tuesday is drawn entirely from Taliban ranks, despite promises of...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Taliban name terrorist on FBI wanted list to leadership role in new Afghan gov’t

On Tuesday, the Taliban announced some of the leadership roles in its new interim government, including Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is on the FBI’s list of most-wanted terrorists. The Taliban named Haqqani as Minister of Interior, responsible for police and security, the Wall Street Journal reported. Haqqani is the leader of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
dallassun.com

Interior Minister Says Tajikistan Unable To Host Many Afghan Refugees

Tajik Interior Minister Ramazon Rahimzoda says his country is unable to host many refugees from neighboring Afghanistan, as thousands look to flee after Taliban insurgents took control of the country. Rahimzoda cited a lack of infrastructure to host Afghan refugees as the reason and called on international organizations, including the...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

As world marked 9/11, here’s what Taliban did in Kabul

As the US and the world observed the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the Taliban raised their white flag over the Afghan presidential palace signalling the official start of the work of the new government, a spokesperson said. Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the prime minister of the Taliban interim government, hoisted the banner in a low-key ceremony on Saturday, said Ahmadullah Muttaqi, multimedia branch chief of the group cultural commission.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
TheDailyBeast

Taliban Fighters Kill Panjshir Resistance Leader at Checkpoint

The Taliban killed a commander from the last opposition holdout in Afghanistan after stopping him at a checkpoint, the Associated Press reported. Rohullah Azizi, the brother of the country’s former vice president, was killed alongside his driver Thursday, his nephew told the AP, though it was unclear where the two were headed. Azizi helped lead the Panjshir province’s forces against the Taliban before it was overrun. A Taliban spokesperson did not return the AP’s request for comment.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban announce new rules for female students

Afghan universities will be segregated by gender, and a new dress code will be introduced, the Taliban has said. Higher Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani indicated women would be allowed to study, but not alongside men. He also announced a review of the subjects students would be taught. Women and...
WORLD
Axios

Al-Qaeda leader appears in new video on 9/11 anniversary

Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahri appeared in a new video released on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, according to the Associated Press. Why it matters: Last November, rumors spread that Osama bin Laden's former No. 2 had died from an illness though senior leadership never commented. In the new video, al-Zawahri makes references that extend to at least January, according to the monitoring group SITE Intelligence.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Afghanistan’s Shitposting Taliban Stan Finds Right-Wing Fame

He’s the English-tweeting, shitposting Afghan Taliban fanboy who’s found fame marketing the group’s brutal cultural policies to the far right in its favorite language of messageboard memes—and Malang Khostay is enjoying his moment. Despite the hype of his myriad Western Twitter followers, Khostay isn’t a member of the Taliban or...
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy