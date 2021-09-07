Democrats Face High Profile Races in 2022

Wisconsin has received billions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief funds, which need to be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026. “The lion’s share of those dollars in Wisconsin are going to be spent before that, because we’re meeting emergency needs,” Wisconsin Department of Administration secretary Joel Brennan told WPR’s “The Morning Show.” “But there are some things around infrastructure, and the longer term, that I think we can use those dollars to help influence for the good in the years to come.”

