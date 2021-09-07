CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Democrats Face High Profile Races in 2022

By Laurel White, Wisconsin Public Radio
Urban Milwaukee
Urban Milwaukee
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Next year, for the first time in three decades, Wisconsin will have a contested Democratic primary for a U.S. Senate race. That contest, which is sure to draw national attention, is just the beginning of a political marathon for the state’s Democratic Party in 2022. It will also have to field strong candidates for the highly competitive 3rd Congressional District, the lieutenant governor’s office, and the mayorship of the state’s biggest liberal stronghold, Milwaukee.

urbanmilwaukee.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Urban Milwaukee

Evers, Kaul File Redistricting Lawsuit

Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul argued in a motion filed Monday in federal court that Evers, like the Republican-led Legislature, has a right to weigh in on a federal lawsuit over the state’s new legislative maps. The lawsuit, which was brought last month by a group of...
Urban Milwaukee

Wisconsin Awash in Federal Covid Funds

Wisconsin has received billions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief funds, which need to be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026. “The lion’s share of those dollars in Wisconsin are going to be spent before that, because we’re meeting emergency needs,” Wisconsin Department of Administration secretary Joel Brennan told WPR’s “The Morning Show.” “But there are some things around infrastructure, and the longer term, that I think we can use those dollars to help influence for the good in the years to come.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Urban Milwaukee

Republican Schools Colleagues on Election Lies

The state Senate elections committee informational hearing held Wednesday afternoon was quite boring. There were no allegations, voiced by elected officials and Trump lawyers, that votes were stolen with the help of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, as has happened previously at Assembly election committee meetings. There was no meltdown by...
Urban Milwaukee

Evers Builds Image for Giving Pardons

By granting 263 pardons in less than three years in office, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has gone where his predecessor, two-term Republican Gov. Scott Walker, refused to go. A pardon restores some legal rights — the right to vote, own a gun, serve on a jury and hold public office, for example — but does not overturn a criminal conviction. To be eligible, someone applying for a pardon must be convicted of a felony and be at least five years past the completion of their sentence, have no criminal charges pending and not be a registered sex offender.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Plan Offers Alternative To Expanded I-94

A group of community advocates believes they have a safer, more sustainable strategy than expanding Interstate 94 from six to eight lanes between N. 16th St. and N. 70th St. in Milwaukee. The plan, authored by transportation planner Mark Stout, has four key components. It comes after the Wisconsin Department...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Nursing Home Workers Resist Vaccines

Hannah Miller, a nursing student and employee of a long-term care facility in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Aug. 23 — and not voluntarily. “(The vaccine) hasn’t been out long enough to know what long term effects are,” Miller told Wisconsin Watch. “We...
Urban Milwaukee

College Students’ Pot Use At Historic High

A recent report about a sharp rise in Wisconsin’s alcohol sales got a lot of attention. But it didn’t answer the question of who was consuming all the beer, brandy and wine that’s leaving store shelves at a faster clip than it has since 1972. It appears it might be...
Urban Milwaukee

Rebecca Kleefisch Announces Campaign for Governor

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch has launched her 2022 gubernatorial campaign. Kleefisch announced her long-expected bid for governor Thursday morning in a campaign video. She is the first high-profile Republican to enter the race to challenge Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking reelection for another four-year term. Kleefisch, 46,...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Kleefisch
Person
Sarah Godlewski
Person
Mandela Barnes
Person
Russ Feingold
Person
Ben Wikler
Urban Milwaukee

Emails Show Local Law Enforcement Coordinating Protest Response

Last year, as the streets in towns across Wisconsin filled with marches against police violence, local law enforcement agencies established numerous ways of sharing updates and information on the protests. One response was the Milwaukee County Law Enforcement Executives COVID/Protest group, which became an online hub for local agencies monitoring the movements of protesters in 2020.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Lawsuits Fight Over State Redistricting

The legal wrangling in multiple lawsuits brought by liberal and conservatives groups has intensified in recent days as activists fight over how the state’s new legislative districts will be drawn and who will draw them. Several lawsuits have already been filed in state and federal court in anticipation of Gov....
Urban Milwaukee

State Democrats Back Afghans Resettlement

Several of Wisconsin’s Democrats in Congress said they’re confident Afghan refugees arriving at Fort McCoy are undergoing a thorough vetting process before they will resettle across the country. U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and U.S Reps. Ron Kind and Mark Pocan toured the base in Monroe County on Tuesday with several...
FORT MCCOY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Primaries#Democrats#Race#Legislature#U S Senate#Republicans#Assembly#Wisconsinites#Carroll University#Gop
Urban Milwaukee

Brandtjen Looks Foolish on Election Audit

Last week Assembly elections committee chair Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls) was slapped down by officials in Milwaukee and Brown counties, who refused to comply with a subpoena for data from the November 2020 election. On Friday County Clerk George Christenson released a statement rejecting her committee’s subpoena: “The subpoena...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Evers On Pace for Record Pardons

Gov. Tony Evers gathered alongside members of the state’s Pardon Advisory Board and individuals who’ve received recent pardons at the Crossroads Collective in Milwaukee. Evers called the Tuesday morning gathering a celebration, not just for those present, but also for the more than 260 people who’ve received pardons under the Evers administration.
Urban Milwaukee

DNR Won’t Meet With Natural Resources Board in September

The policy-setting board for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has canceled its September meeting after an agency leader said no staff would take part. The decision comes as a battle continues over the board chair’s refusal to step down. The term for Natural Resources Board Chair Fred Prehn expired...
Urban Milwaukee

Three Counties Push Nonpartisan Redistricting

As the 2021 political redistricting process begins in Wisconsin, some counties across the state are pursuing nontraditional mapmaking processes that limit how much elected officials are involved. A few weeks ago, the U.S. Census Bureau released the data necessary for state and local governments to begin drawing the political district...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Urban Milwaukee

Taxpayers Funding Gableman’s Travel

Speaker Robin Vos’ blank-check contract with Michael Gableman to investigate the Wisconsin presidential election includes a sizable budget line for travel. The contract also specifies that unlike Arizona, which conducted an election audit largely financed using private funds, the latest Wisconsin audit will be paid for exclusively by Wisconsin taxpayers.
Urban Milwaukee

6 Ways to Measure State of Workers

One day after Labor Day, what does the state stand when it comes to Wisconsin’s workers? The numbers are cited almost daily by Capitol politicians in the “glass half full/half empty” debate on the state’s economic recovery. Here are six ways to measure this. You be the judge. 1. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

State High Court Wary of Doing Redistricting

The conservative legal outfit Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) is once again urging the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take control of drawing the state’s political maps. But the best arguments against doing so have come from none other than the conservative justices on the Wisconsin Supreme Court itself.
Urban Milwaukee

State Imprisons More People Than Any Nation

Suppose the state of Wisconsin were a nation. How would it compare to other countries in the number of people it imprisons?. Answer: Far more punitive than any other nation. “States like Wisconsin may appear to have ‘average’ incarceration rates by U.S. standards,” notes a new study by the Prison Policy Initiative (PPI). “But next to other stable democracies, Wisconsin is off the charts.”
Urban Milwaukee

Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee, WI
784
Followers
1K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

Urban Milwaukee is a daily publication covering real estate, politics, arts & entertainment and food & drink in the city of Milwaukee.

 https://urbanmilwaukee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy