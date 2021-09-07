Director, Technical Services and Innovation, FEATURED JOB

The world needs a better way to deal with hunger. Together, we're creating it. For everyone, for good.

Action Against Hunger is leading a global movement to end hunger in our lifetimes. It innovates solutions, advocates for change, and reaches 25 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. We partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.

Action Against Hunger-USA, an independent NGO, currently manages operations in seven countries: Ethiopia, Haiti, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda with over $60 million in program funding and approximately 1,500 permanent staff based in New York City, Washington D.C, Nairobi, and country offices. Additional growth is anticipated.

As our new Director, Technical Services and Innovation, you will support the organization by providing strategic and evidence-driven technical programmatic leadership. You will lead a team of technical experts on key programmatic aspects of our fight against hunger, ensuring best in class technical and innovation skills are being invested in, securing new funding, and delivering informative and inspiring communication efforts.

You will be an entrepreneurial, strategic, and tactical leader with excellent communication skills, able to inspire donors and staff to achieve a world without hunger, now. You will be deeply versed in technical leadership, able to drive Action Against Hunger USA towards a comprehensive, evidence-based, scalable approach which embraces local, community-led, inclusive change.

To Apply:

To apply, please submit a CV and covering letter, detailing how you fulfil the role description and personal specification to https://candidates.perrettlaver.com/vacancies/ quoting reference 5324. The deadline for applications is Monday October 4th, 2021.

The role is based in Washington, DC. Action Against Hunger-USA provides all staff with an attractive salary & benefits package. We provide equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees & qualified applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, ancestry, sexual orientation, national origin, age, handicap, disability, marital status, or status as a veteran. Action Against Hunger-USA complies with all applicable laws governing nondiscrimination in employment.

Protecting your personal data is of the utmost importance to Perrett Laver and we take this responsibility very seriously. Any information obtained by our trading divisions is held and processed in accordance with the relevant data protection legislation. The data you provide us with is securely stored on our computerised database and transferred to our clients for the purposes of presenting you as a candidate and/or considering your suitability for a role you have registered interest in. As defined under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Perrett Laver is a Data Controller and a Data Processor, and our legal basis for processing your personal data is ‘Legitimate Interests’. You have the right to object to us processing your data in this way. For more information about this, your rights, and our approach to Data Protection and Privacy, please visit our website: http://www.perrettlaver.com/information/privacy/.