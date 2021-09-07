Bedfordshire parents protest over special school places gap

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Parents and students at a Bucks County high school protested Pennsylvania’s statewide school mask mandate. Chopper 3 was over Quakertown High School on Wednesday morning, where they were protesting Gov. Tom Wolf’s mask mandate which went into effect on Tuesday. The order requires that everyone inside of schools, teachers, staff, students, and visitors, must wear masks. Vaccination does not exempt anybody from wearing a mask. This is something Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration wanted to avoid, but the sky-rocketing number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania compelled the governor to take action. “We have to act now to protect our students and our teachers, we need to put politics aside, we need to get back to what matters, keeping students safe and keeping students in the classroom,” Wolf said in August.

