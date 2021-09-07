CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedfordshire parents protest over special school places gap

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome 52 pairs of shoes have been placed outside council offices to highlight the number of children parents say are being denied places at special schools. Protestors said Central Bedfordshire Council was not supporting children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). One parent, Becci Liggitt, said the lack of...

