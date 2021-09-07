Adam Cole on Why He Joined AEW, His Final Meeting With Vince McMahon
Adam Cole made his shocking debut in All Elite Wrestling at the All Out pay-per-view this past Sunday, mere weeks after his final match at NXT TakeOver 36 took place and his WWE contract expired. Cole went into detail about why he chose to leave WWE during the post-show media press conference, starting off by confirming that he was just as surprised as WWE officials were that his contract was set to expire earlier this Summer. He confirmed that he signed the short-term extension in order to finish his feud with Kyle O'Reilly.comicbook.com
