San Diego – Guests can enjoy a day of cinematic wonders as the Fleet Science Center celebrates over 48 years of IMAX® films with a film festival where eight of the most popular movies from the vault will be featured. From the depths of the ocean to the caldera of a volcano and the Serengeti Plains, each of these films will transport moviegoers to wondrous places with breathtaking cinematography that can only be experienced in an IMAX Dome Theater. The Fleet Science Center is home to the world’s first IMAX Dome Theater, presenting the most significant films on the planet. Since the theater opened in 1973, it has shown 114 films and over 150,000 screenings. San Diegans are invited to celebrate the unique theater experience before it changes forever as the world’s longest-running IMAX film projector is decommissioned.

