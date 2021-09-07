VW Boss Confirms ID X All-Electric Hot Hatch For Production

'The best hot hatch' question comes up so often because it remains such a perennially relevant buying decision. These are, after all, the do-it-all fast cars, as appealing to the singleton as to the parent, and used for everything from track days to staycations; if ever a single genre was going to crop up in discussion the most, it's the hot hatch. Because for so many people and so many situations, something fast, fun, and practical is exactly what's desired.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO