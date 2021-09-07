CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VW Boss Confirms ID X All-Electric Hot Hatch For Production

Cover picture for the articleIt's now official, Volkswagen boss Ralf Brandstätter has confirmed that the VW ID.X hot hatch will come to market after this year. Based on the concept, which will now move forward to production form, the ID.X all-electric hatchback will crank out 329 bhp and come standard with four-wheel drive. Moreover, according to a report from Autocar, the hot hatch will have a dedicated Drift Mode and a 5.3-second zero-to-60-mph time.

