Portland, OR

Killer Burger to Open in Portland’s Vibrant Slabtown Neighborhood

By Killer Burger
franchising.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePDX-Born Burger Brand Arriving Soon to NW 23rd in the Heart of Bustling Residential and Entertainment District. September 07, 2021 // Franchising.com // PORTLAND - Killer Burger, the beloved PDX burger brand, has announced the upcoming opening of a new location in its home town. The renowned “Best Burger in Portland”* restaurant will be opening its fifth Portland city location shortly in the Slabtown neighborhood at 1620 NW 23rd amid the popular eating, shopping and entertainment district. This will also be the brand’s 13th location across the region.

#Bacon Burger#Burgers#Best Burger#Food Drink#The Portland Streetcar#Moda Center#American#Midwestern#Columbian#Willamette Week

