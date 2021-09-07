CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazoria County, TX

Air Quality Alert issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris Ozone Action Day The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Houston, Galveston, and Brazoria area for Wednesday, September 8, 2021 . Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone pollution in the Houston, Galveston, and surrounding areas on Wednesday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive through lanes, conserving energy and keeping your vehicle proper tuned. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts www.tceq.texas.gov/airquality/monops/ozonefacts.html EPA AirNow: www.airnow.gov/?city=Houston&state=TX&country=USA Take Care of Texas: www.takecareoftexas.org/conservation-tips/keep-our- air-clean

