Public Safety

Proud Boys leader begins 5-month sentence

By CNN
WSFA
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (CNN) – The leader of the Proud Boys extremist group has surrendered to serve more than five months on weapons and property destruction charges. Henry “Enrique” Tarrio turned himself in to the D.C. Central Detention Facility Monday evening. In July, he pleaded guilty to burning a Black Lives Matter...

IN THIS ARTICLE
