Illinois State

Illinois to hold another cannabis license lottery after data error

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe six applicants were wrongly denied because of a data entry error, according to Toi Hutchinson, the Governor's senior cannabis adviser.

foxillinois.com

2,700 Illinois license plates suspended due to no insurance

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Secretary of State's Office crackdown on uninsured drivers has affected thousands of Illinoisans. Approximately 2,700 license plates are currently suspended due to drivers not having automobile insurance, according to Henry Haupt with the Secretary of State's Office. : Illinois cracking down on uninsured motorists. On...
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago Sun-Times

State admits errors in pot shop lottery process, will now hold another one

State officials on Friday announced that a fourth lottery for cannabis dispensary licenses will now be held to give six applicant groups a chance to win additional permits after they were wrongfully excluded from drawings in an earlier lottery. The latest development in the convoluted and acrimonious pot shop licensing...
COOK COUNTY, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
US News and World Report

Extra Cannabis Lottery Planned to Give Applicants Fair Shot

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois will hold an extra lottery to give six applicants an opportunity to operate marijuana retail stores after they were wrongly denied fair chances to win earlier, officials said Friday. A “clerical oversight” regarding “data entry” led to the error during the first of three lotteries this...
LOTTERY
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Illinois wants fresh license plates on roads

With close to 9 million passenger vehicles registered in Illinois, Secretary of State Jesse White is asking people to report license plates that are peeling, chipping or rusting. Reported plates will receive replacement plates at no charge. To receive a new plate, call 800-252-8980 or visit apps.ilsos.gov/defectiveplate. “When the license...
ILLINOIS STATE
#Cannabis#Data Entry
thefreshtoast.com

Prior Cannabis Convictions Should Not Prevent Michiganders From Obtaining Marijuana License

One of the most important problems with the “moral clause” is its existence in the medical cannabis program, but not in the recreational. Senator Jeff Irwin (D) presented a new bill last week that aims to align licensing protocols for Michigan’s medical and adult-use programs by removing a “moral character” clause from the medical cannabis licensing policy.
MICHIGAN STATE
krwg.org

Last-minute cannabis license prompts calls for investigation

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials in late June briefly opened a window to submit applications for lucrative licenses for pot production and then approved the only application received. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the Health Department issued the license June 28 to Albuquerque-based GH LLC after minimal public notice. The episode is prompting allegations of favoritism and calls for an investigation. The state had not allowed pot producers to apply for licenses in the previous six years, as the new Cannabis Control Division of the state Regulation and Licensing Department prepared to assume oversight of cannabis licensing.
SANTA FE, NM
WashingtonExaminer

The Biden administration suggested blue states extend unemployment benefits, but they all rejected the offer

The Biden administration and congressional Democrats designed the largest benefits cliff in US history and then tried to change the subject as over 7 million unemployment recipients saw federal benefits abruptly end on Labor Day. Meanwhile the administration quietly offered the blue states hit the hardest an opportunity to continue payments to their residents using previously provided federal funds. But “No state has said it plans to do so,” according to the New York Times. Why?
POTUS
The City of Malden (Official)

Malden Cannabis Licensing & Enforcement Commission to Reopen Application Period

The City of Malden Cannabis Licensing and Enforcement Commission (“CLEC”) is inviting parties interested in opening and operating a Marijuana establishment in the City of Malden to submit applications. Applications will be accepted beginning Wednesday, September 1, 2021 through Monday, November 1, 2021 at 5 PM. The CLEC will then schedule a meeting to discuss applications received and determine scheduling of candidate interviews.
MALDEN, MA
mymalonetelegram.com

Mohawk Tribe accepting Cannabis Retail License applications

AKWESASNE —Beginning Monday at 9 a.m., St. Regis Mohawk Tribe will begin accepting applications for Tribal Cannabis Retail Licenses. The applications will be available for pickup at the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe Compliance Office during normal hours of business. The Compliance Office is located at 28 Okwarine Road in Akwesasne.
AKWESASNE, NY
Fox 32 Chicago

Bought chicken over last decade? You could be eligible for settlement payment

People who bought chicken products in the United States over the last decade could be eligible to receive payments as part of a class-action settlement totaling $181 million. Prosecutors in a class-action lawsuit called Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation allege that a number of corporations, including Fieldale, Mar-Jac, Pilgrim’s and Tyson, "conspired to restrict the supply of, and fix, raise, and stabilize the price of chicken," which is a violation of federal and state consumer and antitrust laws. The defendants have denied the allegations.
ECONOMY
newschannel20.com

2,700 Illinois license plates suspended due to no insurance

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Secretary of State's Office crackdown on uninsured drivers has affected thousands of Illinoisans. Approximately 2,700 license plates are currently suspended due to drivers not having automobile insurance, according to Henry Haupt with the Secretary of State's Office. : Illinois cracking down on uninsured motorists. On...
ILLINOIS STATE
