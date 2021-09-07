CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Day after Randy Edsall's departure, UConn shifts focus to Purdue: 'Bit of a roller coaster'

By Doug Bonjour
Stamford Advocate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRandy Edsall’s departure was as sudden as it was unexpected. Much remains unanswered about the sequence of events leading to Edsall stepping down Monday as UConn’s head football coach, not long after the school announced he planned to remain with the program through the remainder of the season. Former defensive...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

bcsnn.com

Randy Edsall Forced to Step Down After Thinking He Could Fleece UConn Longer

Randy Edsall is finally done as the head coach of the UConn Football. After Edsall led the Huskies to a Game 2 loss against FCS Holy Cross, the disgraced coach with a bonus-laden contract announced he would be retiring at the end of the season. This would, of course, allow the coach and his family on staff to collect paychecks a little longer.
NFL
footballscoop.com

A look at Randy Edsall's contract as losses mount for UConn football

Two games, two double-digit losses for Randy Edsall and UConn Huskies football. Last week was a 45-0 bludgeoning at Fresno State. Today, however, was an altogether different animal. The Huskies trailed Football Championship Subdivision program Holy Cross at the half, trailed by 10 points in the third quarter and lost...
COLLEGE SPORTS
charlottestar.com

As Randy Edsall exits, Purdue arrives to tackle UConn

Purdue aims to ride the momentum of its season-opening victory into Saturday's encounter against UConn in East Hartford, Conn. While the Boilermakers (1-0) are coming in on a high, the Huskies (0-2) find themselves experiencing some pretty deep lows just a few weeks into the season. UConn sustained a 45-0...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Audacy

Randy Edsall’s second UConn stint was an unmitigated disaster

In the famous words of Harvey Dent, “You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.” While that’s not quite analogous to Randy Edsall’s dramatic fall from grace, the 63-year-old’s coaching legacy is certainly complicated by what was a disastrous second tenure in Storrs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Register Citizen

Who will UConn hire to replace Randy Edsall? Some names to consider

UConn will head into the search for its next football coach with a major advantage over the last time it went through this process: time. The search for a new coach in late December 2016 came just as the annual college football coaching carousel was coming to a halt and options were limited. Sure, making the official firing date for former coach Bob Diaco in early January saved the school some money, but it also took UConn out of the running for plenty of candidates who already landed a job or signed extensions to stay where they were.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

UConn head coach Randy Edsall changes retirement timeline

Just one day after announcing his retirement at season’s end, UConn coach Randy Edsall is stepping down immediately. To say it’s been a rough go for the Huskies this season would be an understatement. They got blown out 45-0 by Fresno State in Week 0 and lost to Holy Cross — an FCS team — in Week 1. Now, they’re looking for a new coach sooner than expected.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hartford Courant

Change of plans: Randy Edsall out immediately as UConn football coach; Lou Spanos takes over

After meeting Monday, UConn AD David Benedict and out-going football coach Randy Edsall changed course. Edsall had announced his decision to retire at the end of the season, but there will be no 10-game lame-duck period after all. Edsall will step aside immediately, to be replaced by defensive coordinator Lou Spanos, the school announced. “Upon further reflection by both Randy and I,” Benedict ...
NFL

