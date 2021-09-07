Vt. Supreme Court sides with nonprofit on access to inmate health care settlements
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Supreme Court has sided with a nonprofit group in a public records case involving the health of Vermont inmates. The Human Rights Defense Center had sought records relating to legal actions and settlements arising from the care provided by the private contractor Wellpath -- doing business as Correct Care Solutions LLC. -- which provided health care in Vermont prisons between 2010 and 2015 as part of a $91 million deal. A lower court ruled in favor of the company, which had argued that as a private contractor, it was not subject to the state’s public records law.www.wcax.com
