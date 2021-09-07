CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinnaholic Dishes Out Autumn Goodies for Limited Time

By Cinnaholic
franchising.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGourmet Vegan Bakery Partners with Follow Your Heart for October Savory Pizza Rolls. September 07, 2021 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA - Cinnaholic will have fans falling in love all over again with the fall Limited Time Offer (LTO) menu items. The better-for-you bakery will bring back iconic sweets for the...

www.franchising.com

Comments / 0

