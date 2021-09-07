CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishing Gear: Stanley Classic Bottle Opener Beer Stein

By Thomas Allen
Cover picture for the articleDescription and Application: The only thing that makes the perfect beer stein better is adding a bottle opener to it, and Stanley combined the best of both worlds and created a smart beer stein. You also get a stainless-steel, flip-up lid to keep your beverage cold and carbonated for up to 8 hours. And with the heavy-duty handle, you can comfortably hoist a point all evening long. It features double-wall vacuum insulation, and it is leakproof and packable for those remote, campfire hangouts that are made better with a cold beer. It comes standard in a 24-ounce mug and is available in two colors, including...

