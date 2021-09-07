Your Emails Are Failing Your Hotel's Guests. Here's What Needs To Happen. - By Pete DiMaio

Learn how to confirm your pet's accommodations and the best ways to keep your four-legged friend calm along the way. Like traveling with any member of the family, bringing along your beloved dog will require some preparation—especially when boarding a plane. One important element to keep in mind when taking a trip with your pet is their comfort. Dr. Gary Richter, DVM, medical director of holistic veterinary care and founder of Ultimate Pet Nutrition, says the first step in preparing for the flight is getting your dog used to being in a carrier. "Traveling will be a little stressful no matter what you do," he explains. "If your pet is comfortable in their carrier, they will do much better on the day of travel."

