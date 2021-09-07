CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Emails Are Failing Your Hotel's Guests. Here's What Needs To Happen. - By Pete DiMaio

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoteliers love to brag about the size of their email database and often attribute near-magical powers to the ability to send a message to tens, or hundreds, of thousands of potential customers. However, just because you can, doesn’t mean that you should. In fact, we would suggest, that as a rule, you shouldn’t. Spamming (and we do mean spamming) your entire database in an effort to drive occupancy is not only poor marketing, it’s causing you to alienate your potential guests and push them to unsubscribe from your emails.

