Howard University cancels classes after ransomware attack

By Zachary Cohen, CNN
WRAL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN — Howard University canceled classes Tuesday as it continues to investigate a ransomware attack on the school's network, according to an interim update on the situation posted by the university, which is in Washington, DC. The university's information technology team detected "unusual activity" on the network last week and...

