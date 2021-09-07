Continental's incredible GreenConcept retreadable tire is made from dandelions and rice
Eco-friendly tires are something of a holy grail in the car industry, as these essential wear items have long suffered from confoundingly problematic production, emissions and disposal issues. At this week's IAA Munich Motor Show, German supplier Continental debuted its Conti GreenConcept, a retread-ready smart tire made from renewable, recycled and traceable materials designed to combat exactly these problems. Packed with future tech that belies its ordinary appearance, the Conti GreenConcept offers a look at what could be rolling beneath your car in anywhere from 8 to 10 years -- and bits and pieces of this tire's underlying construction and tech will likely find its way into production far sooner.www.cnet.com
Comments / 0