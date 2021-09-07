Quinton Spain Eager for Bengals' Offensive Line to Prove Doubters Wrong

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offensive line has taken its' fair share of criticism over the past few seasons, which is fair considering they've been one of the worst units in the NFL.

The organization insists that this year is going to be different with Jonah Williams and Riley Reiff at left and right tackle, respectively. They also have two veteran guards in Quinton Spain and Xavier Su'a-Filo that will man the interior of the line alongside center Trey Hopkins.

One analyst referred to Spain and Su'a-Filo as "journeyman types" on Twitter.

Spain saw it and let everyone know how he felt about the comment.

"Journeyman 😂😂😂," he tweeted. "We’ll see about that one 😤😤😤."

The Bengals have high expectations for Spain, who signed a one-year prove-it deal this offseason.

"He's a veteran who does it the right way. He's got a lot of power in there at the guard spot," head coach Zac Taylor said last month. "He's been doing some real good things for us."

The interior of the Bengals' offensive line was awful for most of last season. Even if Spain, Hopkins and Su'a-Filo are league average, they should be much improved in the trenches.

The Bengals host the Vikings in the season opener on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

