CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Quinton Spain Eager for Bengals' Offensive Line to Prove Doubters Wrong

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 7 days ago

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offensive line has taken its' fair share of criticism over the past few seasons, which is fair considering they've been one of the worst units in the NFL.

The organization insists that this year is going to be different with Jonah Williams and Riley Reiff at left and right tackle, respectively. They also have two veteran guards in Quinton Spain and Xavier Su'a-Filo that will man the interior of the line alongside center Trey Hopkins.

One analyst referred to Spain and Su'a-Filo as "journeyman types" on Twitter.

Spain saw it and let everyone know how he felt about the comment.

"Journeyman 😂😂😂," he tweeted. "We’ll see about that one 😤😤😤."

The Bengals have high expectations for Spain, who signed a one-year prove-it deal this offseason.

"He's a veteran who does it the right way. He's got a lot of power in there at the guard spot," head coach Zac Taylor said last month. "He's been doing some real good things for us."

The interior of the Bengals' offensive line was awful for most of last season. Even if Spain, Hopkins and Su'a-Filo are league average, they should be much improved in the trenches.

The Bengals host the Vikings in the season opener on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more with the season opener just a few days away!

You May Also Like:

Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Get Crushing Injury News

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury. Burrow tore up his knee in a game against Washington. Less than a year later, the Bengals have reportedly suffered another crushing rookie injury blow. Joseph Ossai, a third-round NFL Draft pick, is reportedly set to...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Tua Tagovailoa won’t play vs. Bengals as Dolphins reportedly make push for Deshaun Watson

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow will make his 2021 debut Sunday vs. the Miami Dolphins, who won’t be playing fellow 2020 draftee Tua Tagovailoa. The No. 5 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Tagovailoa was once viewed as the favorite to go No. 1 that year, an honor that ultimately was earned by Burrow. Tagovailoa had a rocky rookie season that saw him get benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick at one point.
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
Yardbarker

Vikings HC Mike Zimmer raves about Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Before tearing the ACL and MCL in his left knee, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed all the tools to be a franchise player in his first season. Now, on the verge of returning for Week 1, Burrow is receiving strong praise from one of the game’s most respected coaches.
NFL
On3.com

Giants acquire former Ohio State first rounder from Bengals

As NFL teams continue to trim their rosters down, the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants agreed on a trade involving Billy Price, a former first-round pick from Ohio State. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Bengals are sending center Billy Price to New York. In exchange, Cincinnati receives...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Instagram model accused Bengals rookie WR Ja’Marr Chase of domestic violence

Instagram model Ambar Nicole has accused Bengals rookie WR Ja’Marr Chase of domestic violence in a since-deleted Instagram story, but the internet was quick to screenshot her post before it was gone. This isn’t the first time that Nicole has taken to Instagram to talk about the receiver. Nicole earlier...
NFL
reviewjournal.com

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Aaron Rodgers benched in Saints blowout

Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season. Top matchups include the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chicago Bears at the Los Angeles Rams in the Sunday night game. Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Left And Right#American Football#Twitter#Vikings
wmleader.com

Early NFL picks, predictions for Week 1: Buccaneers burn Cowboys; Chiefs beat Browns in close rematch

Being early at everything is always an advantage. That’s no different when jumping on the initial game odds and betting lines for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. Although there’s a good amount of data out there on a lot of teams, a new year of action means having no previous recent history, which can create some numeric possibilities to exploit. Sporting News will revisit the picks against the spread for Week 1 closer to the opening kickoff times, but here are our best predictions in advance:
NFL
Bring Me The News

5 questions for the Vikings' season opener at Cincinnati

The Minnesota Vikings will open the 2021 season when they travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals. The Vikings are coming off their first winless preseason since 1979 but with several key players returning, Sunday's game will be a more accurate representation of what this team could be. Still, there are...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Bengals scouting report: Returns of Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon bolster offense

Sunday: Noon at Paul Brown Stadium (Ch. 9 and KFAN-FM 100.3) • After a 4-11-1 season, the Bengals continued a roster overhaul around quarterback Joe Burrow, moving on from familiar stars like receiver A.J. Green and defensive tackle Geno Atkins this offseason. First-round receiver Ja'Marr Chase and veteran linemen Riley Reiff and Trey Hendrickson, who had 13.5 sacks last year in New Orleans, were their top additions.
NFL
FanSided

Cincinnati Bengals 3-Round 2022 Mock Draft: More Help On Offense?

The Cincinnati Bengals address the offensive line and more in this early 3-round 2022 mock draft. The Cincinnati Bengals made a decision in the 2021 NFL Draft that is being picked apart every day. Opting for Ja’Marr Chase over Penei Sewell is something that is still gaining steam this preseason, as Chase has struggled with drops. Patience is the key there, as Chase wasn’t necessarily the issue with that draft. Despite what feels like one of the weaker offensive line units in terms of depth, the Bengals actually moved former first round pick Billy Price to the Giants for B.J. Hill, leaving Trey Hopkins as the starter at center with little depth behind him.
NFL
chatsports.com

Bengals: 3 offensive linemen still available after 2021 roster cuts

Cincinnati Bengals (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) The Cincinnati Bengals feel good about the state of their offensive line but having solid depth never hurt anyone. With roster cuts officially in the rearview mirror, the Bengals have decided what direction they’re headed in with their offensive line but there are still plenty of talented names out there for them to consider signing.
NFL
chatsports.com

The Bengals’ offense could rewrite the record books with 17-game season

Are you ready for some... fun? (I bet you thought I was going to say football) Well, how about a little fun with football?. This year marks the beginning of a 17-game season for the NFL, and we are bound to see lots of team and individual records fall with an extra game on the schedule.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals recap overtime audible on 4th down that beat the Vikings

The Cincinnati Bengals had two crucial fourth-down calls. The first was in the middle of the third quarter when they went for it on 4th and 1 on their own 30. That one almost lost Zac Taylor the ballgame, and it certainly would’ve put him on the hot seat had the Bengals not pulled this one out.
NFL
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
366
Followers
901
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy