Kraken and Climate Pledge announce vaccine requirement for all guests 12 and older

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 7 days ago
SEATTLE — The Climate Pledge Arena and Seattle Kraken announced Tuesday proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for all guests ages 12 and older, to attend all Kraken games, concerts and events at the arena.

Plans to introduce a process to allow guests to show proof of full vaccination via their smartphones are in the works.

“On March 1, 2018, we started this amazing journey together to build a new arena under an historical roof and bring the 32nd NHL franchise to Seattle,” said Seattle Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke. “We are now poised to open Climate Pledge Arena and celebrate together, at capacity, in an environment that is safe for our fans, staff, players and artists.”

The Climate Pledge Arena will also be utilizing several unique safety measures, including an advanced air filtration system, MERV-13 filters installed throughout the building and contactless ticketing and food vendors.

One-hundred percent of the air filtered into the arena will be sourced from outside.

Additionally, all full-time and part-time employees and contractors for the Climate Pledge are required to be fully vaccinated.

The three home preseason Kraken games in Spokane, Kent and Everett will also require proof of vaccination, as will any fans attending training camp beginning on Sept. 23.

The Seattle Kraken’s first home game at the Climate Pledge Arena is Saturday, Oct. 23 against the Vancouver Canucks.

