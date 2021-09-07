CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Jack Axe (2D open world adventure) to be released on October 7th

By Lite_Agent
perfectly-nintendo.com
 7 days ago

Neon Doctrone have announced that Jack Axe, the 2D open world adventure developed by Keybol Games, will be released on October 7th in Europe and North America. To celebrate the announcement, they shared a brand new trailer for the game:. And finally, here’s some details, the list of key featuers,...

www.perfectly-nintendo.com

Comments / 0

Related
pushsquare.com

Mini Review: Golf Club Wasteland (PS4) - Post-Apocalyptic 2D Golf Game Is Well Above Par

It's the future, and all is not well in Golf Club Wasteland. In a totally unexpected turn of events, the Earth has been rendered inhospitable by an ecological disaster that nobody saw coming. How were we supposed to know that using liquefied dinosaur bones to power our cars was bad? If those egghead scientists had told us then we definitely would have considered not driving to Alton Towers but, hey, you live and learn.
VIDEO GAMES
perfectly-nintendo.com

Cursed to Golf (roguelike golf adventure) announced for Nintendo Switch

Thunderful have announced their latest game for the Nintendo Switch: Cursed to Golf, a roguelike golf adventure developed by Chuhai Labs. It will be released sometime in 2022 in Europe and North America. Here’s the debut trailer, some details, the list of key features, and some screenshots for the game:
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Jack Axe scheduled for October, new trailer

Publisher Neon Doctrine and developer Keybol Games have nailed down a release date for Jack Axe, their new open world platforming adventure inspired by Filipino and Norse mythology. The game launches on October 27. Here’s some additional information:. Her name is Jack. She has an axe. She is Jack Axe....
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Townscaper: Casual world-building game is set to release on mobile this October

Earlier this year, a mobile version of the unique-looking world-building simulation game called Townscaper was officially announced for release. It didn’t have a release date back then but Oskar Stålberg and Raw Fury, the publisher who’d paired up with him to bring his other titles to platforms including mobile. An example would be Bad North, which has done pretty well.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open World#Neon Doctrone#Keybol Games#Filipino
Nintendo Life

'Beyond A Steel Sky' Is A Spiritual Successor To A Beloved 1994 2D Adventure Classic

Every now and again, it pays off to be a fan of a cult classic, and today is that day for anyone who was hoping for a sequel to Beneath a Steel Sky, Revolution Software's dystopian point-and-click adventure game from 1994. You held out for almost 30 years, and finally, you're about to get your just deserts when Beyond a Steel Sky comes to Nintendo Switch in the Year of Our Luigi 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
bleedingcool.com

Jack Axe Announces Release Date For PC & Switch

Neon Doctrine and Keybol Games revealed today that their upcoming game Jack Axe finally has a proper release date for PC and Nintendo Switch. In case you haven't had a chance to check this game out, this is high-performance platforming at its finest as you will be playing a young woman Viking gripping her axe and slicing your way through all of the enemies in your path who don't know any better to get out of the way. In case you get tired of the single-player action, you will also have the ability to partner up with three others as her Viking friends to cut down enemies in multiplayer fun. The game will be released for both PC and Switch on October 7th, 2021, but only as a digital release. In the meantime, you can read a little bit more about the game below, and you can check out the latest trailer to be release today down at the bottom.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Puzzle Platformer ‘Jack Axe’ Releasing for PC and Switch in October; New Trailer

Developer Keybol Games and publisher Neon Doctrine have announced Jack Axe, an upcoming 2D puzzle platforming title where players witness the story of the ambitious Jack. Playable in both single-player and multiplayer modes, Jack’s trusty axe is one of the key components to more intricately exploring the world mixed with Norse and Filipino fantasy. Additionally, she aims to defy societal conventions and taboos by doing what is considered a “man’s job,” directly going against the words of a god.
VIDEO GAMES
vrfocus.com

Roomscale Adventure Eye of the Temple Launches This October

For the past five years, indie developer Rune Skovbo Johansen has been building Eye of the Temple, a virtual reality (VR) adventure that utilises roomscale tracking as its core mechanic for navigating and solving puzzles in a treacherous temple. Today, Johansen has announced the official PC VR launch will take place in October.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
perfectly-nintendo.com

In Sound Mind: gameplay trailer

Modus Games have shared a brand new trailer for In Sound Mind. It showcases the gameplay of this first-person psychological horror developed by We Create Stuff, and releasing later this year in Europe and North America. Here’s the trailer:. Modus Games today released a new trailer for the upcoming psychological...
VIDEO GAMES
perfectly-nintendo.com

World War Z coming to Nintendo Switch on November 2nd, pre-orders now live

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive have announced that World War Z will be released on Nintendo Switch on November 2nd in Europe and North America. Pre-orders are now live at various retailers and on the Nintendo eShop for 39.99€ / £35.99 / $39.99. It requires about 6.7GB of free space.
VIDEO GAMES
perfectly-nintendo.com

Arcade Archives Pop Flamer releasing this week worldwide

Hamster have announced that the latest Arcade Archives release on Nintendo Switch is Pop Flamer. It’s an action game originally developed and released on Arcade by Jaleco, back in 1982 in Japan. On Nintendo Switch, it will launch on September 9th worldwide, and as usual, it will cost 6.99€ / £6.29 / $7.99. The Japanese version will offer an English language option.
VIDEO GAMES
perfectly-nintendo.com

Staxel (first-person farming game) announced for Nintendo Switch, out later this month

Plukit have announced that they are bringing Staxel, a first-person farming game, to the Nintendo Switch. It will be released on September 23rd in Europe and North America, and it’s already available for digital pre-order with a 25% pre-order discount (14.99€ / £14.99 / $14.99 instead of 19.99€ / £19.99 / $19.99). It requires about 576MB of free space.
VIDEO GAMES
perfectly-nintendo.com

Eastward: soundtrack samples

Next week, the long-awaited Eastward will be released worldwide. And in the days leading to release, Chucklefish and Pixpil Games are going to share some samples of the soundtrack (composed by Jose Corelitz, who previous worked on Death Stranding, Hohokum, The Unfinished Swan). They also shared an interview with the...
VIDEO GAMES
perfectly-nintendo.com

Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2 announced for Nintendo Switch, out this Spring

NIS America are bringing even more classics to the Nintendo Switch. After Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1 last month (including Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered and Soul Normad & The World Eaters), here comes Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2. Here’s the announcement trailer:. This second volume includes...
VIDEO GAMES
perfectly-nintendo.com

Astria Ascending now available for digital pre-order in Japan; latest trailer and screenshots

Starting today, Astria Ascending is available for digital pre-order in Japan. It costs 4 930 Yen thanks to the 10% off pre-purchase discount; 5 478 Yen will be the regular price from launch. It requires 6.5GB of free space. This version of the game (which comes out one week after Europe and North America) does offer an English language option, which is great news for those interested in importing the physical release!
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

New gameplay trailer released for the open-world adventure game, Tchia

Awaceb has released a brand new gameplay trailer for its upcoming open-world adventure game, Tchia. Tchia seems to have an art style similar to the Zelda games, and this trailer highlights some of its gameplay mechanics. In Tchia, players can climb, glide, swim, and sail their boat around a beautiful...
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

New World Open Beta: Here's How (And When) You Can Access Tomorrow's Test

New world's Open Beta is nearly upon us, and the team at Amazon Game Studios released some instructions on how to access the test ahead of tomorrow's onslaught of players charging into Aeternum. Like many open betas nowadays, Amazon Game Studios is utilizing Steam's Playtest feature. This allows players to...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy