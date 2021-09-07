Stir to Reopen at Philadelphia Museum of Art

Constellation Culinary Group, along with the Philadelphia Museum of Art, announced the reopening of Stir, the elevated restaurant concept designed by architect Frank Gehry and helmed by Executive Chef Mark Tropea. As part of the exciting reopening, Stir will also be debuting a newly imagined menu that features ingredients from farms around the Greater Philadelphia region. Stir reopens on September 18th for walk-ins only. Reservations via Open Table will be available beginning September 23, 2021.