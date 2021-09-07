CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vallejo, CA

We CAN Prevent Concert Cancellations Due To COVID: Vaccinations Are Key

kuic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeaking with local concert promoter Jeff Trager on my show this past week, we talked about the upcoming “Dock of Bay Music Festival” on Mare Island in Vallejo on September 18th. Sure, this event promises to be pretty cool, with several headliners joining 15 bands on three stages, but Jeff wanted to talk about safety. He led our discussion with what he and his team are doing to avoid having to cancel this open-air community concert: proof of vaccination and the selling of a limited number of tickets online (2500 total). Being in the concert promotion business for nearly 50 years in NorCal, Jeff made it clear he sees his main objective being the safety of the audience and the musicians that entertain them. “We need to let your audience know what we’re doing to keep them safe…if we don’t do that, we won’t have future audiences.” With major touring acts cancelling shows right and left as the Delta Variant ravages our state, Jeff and others in the entertainment business are taking a strong stand in favor of audience and performer safety. If we don’t do this, Jeff pointed out, we could see the live performances shut down again…no one wants to relive aspects the 2020 nightmare again. By the way, vaccines are SAFE and FREE; check out www.solanocounty.com/COVID19 for the location of your free vaccine 🙂

www.kuic.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Five things to watch in the California recall election

California voters will render a verdict Tuesday on whether Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) will get to keep his job for another year. On the ballot will be two questions: whether Newsom should be recalled as governor and, if so, who should replace him. Conservative radio host Larry Elder (R) has emerged as the top prospect to succeed Newsom if the recall effort is successful.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
City
Vallejo, CA
Vallejo, CA
Health
Vallejo, CA
Vaccines
ABC News

Senate Democrats introduce new voting rights bill

Senate Democrats on Tuesday introduced their latest version of a sweeping election reform bill to counter the record-number of voting restrictions that have passed in GOP-led states, which they say make it harder for minorities and low-income Americans to cast a ballot. The modified bill, now known as The Freedom...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Vaccinations
CNN

Met Gala 2021: Best fashion from the red carpet

Pop culture's most famous faces descended on the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening to celebrate the fashion industry's party of the year: the Met Gala. Postponed last time around due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the star-studded annual fundraiser for the Met's Costume Institute returned to mark the opening of its banner fashion exhibition, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." A-list actors, supermodels,TV drag queens, musicians and athletes all walked the red carpet -- or cream carpet, to be precise -- offering their own unique take on the all-American theme.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy