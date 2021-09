PHOENIX (Arizona's Family) -- The heroism we saw on 9/11 inspired all of us to do more, be better, have a purpose. And for many, that meant enlisting to serve. That was the case for Brian Ishmael. He was working and going to culinary school when the events of Sept. 11, 2001, changed his life's trajectory. "This was an actual attack by another person or persons within another country, you know, wishing to do us harm," he said. "The whole purpose was to try to cause as much harm and death as possible." The gravity and reality quickly set in. What happened was no accident.

