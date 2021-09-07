Chrissy Teigen Celebrates 50 Days of Sobriety With a Sweet Instagram Video

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrissy Teigen is celebrating a major sobriety milestone, and she marked the occasion by sharing a sweet video with her kids and a very honest caption. “Today is my 50 day sobriety streak! it should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road,” Teigen wrote alongside a video of herself on Instagram. The video shows Teigen attempting to work out on a yoga mat being delightfully interrupted by her kids, Luna and Miles.

