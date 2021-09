The national gas price average decreased by 2 cents as of Sunday, the cheapest price since early July, but was back up a penny to $3.15 Monday morning following Hurricane Ida. In Kentucky, the average across the commonwealth dropped 3 cents compared with a week ago, landing at $2.83. As with the national average, that represents a penny increase from Sunday. The average in Kentucky one month ago was $2.92, a 9 cent decline. The storm has left more than 1 million people in Louisiana and Mississippi without power and likely taken about 13% of U.S. refining capacity offline. There were nine oil refineries in Ida’s path; at least four were believed to have shut down operations ahead of the storm.

