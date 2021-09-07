CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New 'Disappearances' Podcast Covers Infamous Missing Persons Cases

By Andrea Marks
New Haven Register
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSarah Turney is best known for running a media campaign to pressure police to arrest her father for the murder of her sister, Alissa Turney, who went missing in 2001. The years-long mission, which included a blog, Facebook and Instagram accounts, and a podcast called Voices for Justice, culminated in 2020. She started a TikTok channel that spring; in August, a grand jury indicted her father Michael Turney for second-degree homicide.

starvedrock.media

New Images Released Of Missing ISU Student Prior To His Disappearance

The search for a missing Illinois State University student continues into its second week. Released Tuesday are new images of 25-year-old Jelani Day visiting a store called Beyond/Hello in Bloomington last Tuesday morning. The surveillance video images show Day wearing a blue Detroit Lions hat,a black tee shirt with a Jimi Hendrix design on it along with white/silver shorts and black shoes.
ILLINOIS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Bryan PD searching for missing person

BRYAN, Texas – The Bryan Police Department needs your help to find a missing person. 82-year-old Kenneth Langlose was last seen Wednesday afternoon near St. Joseph Hospital. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans. Langlose has Alzheimer’s. Langlose was last seen driving a greenish-colored 2006 Lexus car...
BRYAN, TX
youralaskalink.com

Benjamin Bobby Missing Person

Officers need the public’s help in locating 36 years old Benjamin Bobby. On August 31st, Benjamin Bobby was reported missing. He was last seen on the evening of August 29th at the 7100 block of Lake Otis Parkway. Benjamin has a medical condition which causes him memory issues and has other health issues as well.
PUBLIC SAFETY

